Why Ocugen (OCGN) Stock Is Falling

Ocugen Inc OCGN shares are trading lower by 11% to $1.25 Thursday morning after the company announced the pricing of its public offering of 30,434,783 shares of common stock at $1.15 per share, aiming to raise $35 million before expenses.

The company has also given the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 4,565,217 additional shares at the same price. The offering is expected to close around August 2, 2024, pending customary conditions.

Proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, capital expenditures, working capital and administrative expenses.

OCGN has a 52-week high of $2.10 and a 52-week low of $0.34.