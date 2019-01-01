QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
9.82 - 9.88
Vol / Avg.
119.3K/167.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.55 - 10.83
Mkt Cap
308.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.87
P/E
-
EPS
0.04
Shares
31.3M
Outstanding
Oaktree Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company.

Oaktree Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oaktree Acquisition (OACB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oaktree Acquisition (NYSE: OACB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Oaktree Acquisition's (OACB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Oaktree Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Oaktree Acquisition (OACB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Oaktree Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Oaktree Acquisition (OACB)?

A

The stock price for Oaktree Acquisition (NYSE: OACB) is $9.86 last updated Today at 8:50:32 PM.

Q

Does Oaktree Acquisition (OACB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oaktree Acquisition.

Q

When is Oaktree Acquisition (NYSE:OACB) reporting earnings?

A

Oaktree Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Oaktree Acquisition (OACB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oaktree Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Oaktree Acquisition (OACB) operate in?

A

Oaktree Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.