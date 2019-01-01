QQQ
Range
0.06 - 0.06
Vol / Avg.
332K/304.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.29
Mkt Cap
25.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.06
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
404.6M
Outstanding
Lifeist Wellness Inc is a portfolio wellness company leveraging advancements in science and technology. Portfolio business interests include CannMart.com which provides Canadian customers with a diverse selection of cannabis products and accessories, and its U.S. customers with hemp-derived CBD and smoking accessories; CannMart's Canadian recreational cannabis distribution business facilitating sales to a number of provincial government control boards; and CannMart Labs Inc., a state-of-the-art BHO extraction facility set to produce higher-margin cannabis concentrate products.

Lifeist Wellness Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lifeist Wellness (NXTTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lifeist Wellness (OTCQB: NXTTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lifeist Wellness's (NXTTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lifeist Wellness.

Q

What is the target price for Lifeist Wellness (NXTTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lifeist Wellness

Q

Current Stock Price for Lifeist Wellness (NXTTF)?

A

The stock price for Lifeist Wellness (OTCQB: NXTTF) is $0.062 last updated Today at 8:20:59 PM.

Q

Does Lifeist Wellness (NXTTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lifeist Wellness.

Q

When is Lifeist Wellness (OTCQB:NXTTF) reporting earnings?

A

Lifeist Wellness does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lifeist Wellness (NXTTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lifeist Wellness.

Q

What sector and industry does Lifeist Wellness (NXTTF) operate in?

A

Lifeist Wellness is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.