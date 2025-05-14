Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the communication services sector.

Shutterstock, Inc. SSTK

Dividend Yield: 6.83%

6.83% JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone reiterated a Market Perform rating on May 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

analyst Andrew Boone reiterated a Market Perform rating on May 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%. Needham analyst Bernie McTernan maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $45 to $30 on March 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst Bernie McTernan maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $45 to $30 on March 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. Recent News: On May 2, the company posted downbeat quarterly results

On May 2, the company posted downbeat quarterly results

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ

Dividend Yield: 6.35%

6.35% Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $55 to $56 on April 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Ivan Feinseth maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $55 to $56 on April 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Scotiabank analyst Maher Yaghi maintained a Sector Perform rating and increased the price target from $48.5 to $49 on April 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Maher Yaghi maintained a Sector Perform rating and increased the price target from $48.5 to $49 on April 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Recent News: On May 13, Verizon announced a $5 billion commitment to continue investing in America and supporting small businesses.

On May 13, Verizon announced a $5 billion commitment to continue investing in America and supporting small businesses.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. NXST

Dividend Yield: 4.27%

4.27% Benchmark analyst Daniel Kurnos maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $215 to $220 on May 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

analyst Daniel Kurnos maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $215 to $220 on May 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%. Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $216 to $200 on May 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst Steven Cahall maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $216 to $200 on May 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. Recent News: On May 8, Nexstar Media Group reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS results.

On May 8, Nexstar Media Group reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS results.

Photo via Shutterstock