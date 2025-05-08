May 8, 2025 12:29 PM 2 min read

NewsNation Parent Nexstar Raises Dividend Despite Q1 Revenue Decline, Stock Soars

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. NXST shares are trading higher on Thursday. The company reported first-quarter FY25 net revenue decrease of 3.9% year over year (Y/Y) to $1.234 billion, which aligns with the consensus.

Nexstar Media Group owns a diverse portfolio of media brands, including national television networks like The CW and NewsNation and digital assets like The Hill and NewsNationNow.com.

Revenues from Advertising declined 10.2% Y/Y to $460 million due to a $32 million drop in political advertising and a $20 million reduction in non-political advertising revenue on the softness of the advertising markets.

Distribution revenue remained almost flat year over year at $762 million. This segment benefited from annual rate increases, higher vMVPD subscribers, and CW affiliation additions.

Also Read: Nexstar Stock Dips As Short Seller Warns Of “Kodak Moment”

Adjusted EBITDA fell 15.7% Y/Y to $381 million, and the margin contracted to 30.9% from 35.2% a year ago.

EPS was $3.37, down from $5.16 in the prior-year quarter, but it beat the consensus estimate of $3.35.

Adjusted free cash flow totaled $348 million, down from $389 million in the prior year quarter. As of March 31, 2025, cash stood at $253 million.

Dividend: The Board of Directors raised the quarterly cash dividend by 10% to $1.86 per share, payable on June 2, to shareholders of record as of May 19, 2025.

Buyback: The company repurchased shares worth $75 million in the quarter.

Nexstar CEO Perry A. Sook said, “As the nation’s largest local broadcaster, we strategically use our scale to drive strong operating results and cash flow and facilitate organic growth initiatives as we further elevate The CW and NewsNation to top-tier networks.”

”For the balance of 2025, we remain focused on renewing distribution contracts representing approximately 60% of our subscriber base in total for the year, continuing our path towards profitability at The CW, preparing for the 2026 political cycle, and pursuing deregulation.”

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF QVAL and WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund QSML.

Price Action: Nexstar shares are up 8.45% to $169.07 at the last check on Thursday.

Read Next:

Image by metamorworks via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
NXST Logo
NXSTNexstar Media Group Inc
$169.008.41%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
37.15
Growth
64.69
Quality
88.25
Value
42.63
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
QSML Logo
QSMLWisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund
$24.461.68%
QVAL Logo
QVALAlpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF
$42.942.19%
Got Questions? Ask
Which advertising companies might face challenges?
How could Nexstar's dividend increase attract investors?
What impact will political advertising shifts have on media stocks?
Are there opportunities in local broadcasting due to deregulation?
Which media ETFs could benefit from Nexstar's growth plans?
How will distribution contract renewals affect revenues?
What might be the long-term effects of Nexstar's buyback strategy?
Could streaming services capitalize on Nexstar's challenges?
What role will share repurchases play in stock valuation?
How might Nexstar's cash flow management impact investor confidence?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsEquitiesNewsDividendsSmall CapTop StoriesMoversBriefsStories That Matterwhy it's moving
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved