There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Natural Blue Resources Inc excavates, purifies and distributes deep brackish water in the Southwest.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Natural Blue Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Natural Blue Resources (NTUR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Natural Blue Resources (OTCEM: NTUR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Natural Blue Resources's (NTUR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Natural Blue Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Natural Blue Resources (NTUR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Natural Blue Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Natural Blue Resources (NTUR)?

A

The stock price for Natural Blue Resources (OTCEM: NTUR) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 14:30:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Natural Blue Resources (NTUR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Natural Blue Resources.

Q

When is Natural Blue Resources (OTCEM:NTUR) reporting earnings?

A

Natural Blue Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Natural Blue Resources (NTUR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Natural Blue Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Natural Blue Resources (NTUR) operate in?

A

Natural Blue Resources is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.