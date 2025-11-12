This Bath & Body Works Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Raymond James analyst Wilma Burdis downgraded the rating for Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) from Strong Buy to Market Perform. Brighthouse Finl shares closed at $65.83 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Raymond James analyst Olivia Tong downgraded Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) from Outperform to Market Perform. Bath & Body Works shares closed at $21.96 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wolfe Research analyst Andy Chen downgraded Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) from Outperform to Peer Perform. Intellia Therapeutics shares closed at $10.18 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Raymond James analyst Buck Horne downgraded Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) from Strong Buy to Market Perform. Center closed at $65.99 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying BBWI stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.