The Short List — Top 10 Most Shorted Stocks Right Now

Traders like heavily shorted stocks for two main reasons: either to bet on a decline in the company’s value, or to profit from a short squeeze.
Here's a look at the top 10 most shorted stocks in the market right now.
What Makes A Stock Heavily Shorted?
The primary reason a stock becomes “heavily shorted” is that a large number of experienced traders and institutional investors—known as short sellers—believe the company is fundamentally overvalued and that its price will fall.
Short sellers borrow shares, sell them immediately at the current high price, and plan to buy them back later at a much lower price. The difference is their profit.
Heavily shorted stocks often reflect a strong, well-researched conviction among professional traders or institutions that the company faces serious risks.
Conversely, traders on the bullish side—often retail traders—view high short interest as a setup for potentially massive, fast gains through a short squeeze.
A short squeeze occurs when a stock’s price rises unexpectedly, forcing short sellers (who are now losing money) to frantically buy shares back to cover their positions. The forced buying creates a sudden spike in demand, which pushes the price even higher, trapping more short sellers in a dangerous feedback loop.
The volatility of a short squeeze can lead to returns that far exceed typical stock movements in a very short time frame.
Top 10 Most Shorted Stocks
Here are the most heavily shorted stocks (with market caps above $2 billion and free floats above 5 million) as of Nov. 26, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
In the table below, stocks are ranked by short interest—the total number of shares sold short and not yet covered, expressed as a percentage of shares available for public trading.
|Company Name & Ticker
|Short Interest (%) [Nov. 26, 2025]
|The Wendy’s Co. (NASDAQ:WEN)
|55.36%
|Cambium Networks Corp. (NASDAQ:CMBM)
|50.03%
|Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)
|48.99%
|Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)
|48.18%
|Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ)
|44.67%
|Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC)
|38.59%
|Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)
|38.39%
|Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)
|38.12%
|aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATYR)
|37.92%
|Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)
|37.85%
Reminders:
- Highly shorted stocks are battlegrounds where negative fundamentals meet speculative trading.
- Short squeezes can deliver huge, fast gains, but at very high risk and volatility.
- Monitoring the short interest leaderboard can help identify which stocks might be the next short squeeze, but timing such trades remains extremely challenging.
- Always conduct due diligence, as the volatility often reflects deep underlying risks and business uncertainty.
