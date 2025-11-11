Analysts
This SPS Commerce Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Evercore ISI Group analyst Jonathan Miller downgraded Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) from Outperform to In-Line and cut the price target from $17 to $8. Intellia Therapeutics shares closed at $9.73 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Chris Quintero downgraded SPS Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and slashed the price target from $140 to $100. SPS Commerce shares closed at $81.65 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Mizuho analyst Ben Chaiken downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) from Outperform to Neutral and cut the price target from $85 to $58. Marriott Vacations shares closed at $50.22 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

