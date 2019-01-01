QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
NanoTech Gaming Inc is engaged in creating and developing gaming systems for social and gaming in land-based casino and arcade gaming markets. The company's products include NanoTech Advantage, NanoTech BetCube, Vegas 2047 Pinball, CasinoKat among others.

NanoTech Gaming Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NanoTech Gaming (NTGL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NanoTech Gaming (OTCEM: NTGL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NanoTech Gaming's (NTGL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NanoTech Gaming.

Q

What is the target price for NanoTech Gaming (NTGL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NanoTech Gaming

Q

Current Stock Price for NanoTech Gaming (NTGL)?

A

The stock price for NanoTech Gaming (OTCEM: NTGL) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:19:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NanoTech Gaming (NTGL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NanoTech Gaming.

Q

When is NanoTech Gaming (OTCEM:NTGL) reporting earnings?

A

NanoTech Gaming does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NanoTech Gaming (NTGL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NanoTech Gaming.

Q

What sector and industry does NanoTech Gaming (NTGL) operate in?

A

NanoTech Gaming is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.