Nvidia, NetApp And 2 Other Stocks Executives Are Selling

The Nasdaq 100 closed higher by around 1% during Thursday's session. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it could be a preplanned sale, or could indicate their concern in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga’s insider transactions platform.

NVIDIA

The Trade: NVIDIA Corporation NVDA President and CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold a total of 240,000 shares at an average price of $109.39. The insider received around $26.3 million from selling those shares.

What's Happening: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently said some Nvidia customers are becoming frustrated and tensions are rising due to the limited supply of the company's latest Blackwell chips.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently said some Nvidia customers are becoming frustrated and tensions are rising due to the limited supply of the company’s latest Blackwell chips. What NVIDIA Does: Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units.

Lantronix

The Trade: Lantronix, Inc. LTRX 10% owner Bernhard Bruscha sold a total of 8,435 shares at an average price of $4.00. The insider received around $33,740 from selling those shares.

What's Happening: On Sept. 5, Lantronix posted upbeat quarterly sales.

On Sept. 5, Lantronix posted upbeat quarterly sales. What Lantronix Does: Lantronix Inc is a networking company. It provides secure data access and management solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and information technology assets.

Janus Henderson

The Trade: Janus Henderson Group PLC JHG CFO Roger MJ Thompson sold a total of 18,000 shares at an average price of $35.49. The insider received around $638,856 from selling those shares.

What's Happening: On Sept. 12, Wells Fargo analyst Michael Brown initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $37.

On Sept. 12, Wells Fargo analyst Michael Brown initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $37. What Janus Henderson Does: Janus Henderson Group provides investment management services to retail intermediary (55% of managed assets), self-directed (24%) and institutional (21%) clients.

NetApp

The Trade: NetApp Inc NTAP EVP, CFO Michael J Berry sold a total of 15,000 shares at an average price of $114.32. The insider received around $1.7 million from selling those shares.

What's Happening: On Aug. 28, NetApp posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

On Aug. 28, NetApp posted upbeat quarterly earnings. What NetApp Does: NetApp Inc is a provider of enterprise data management and storage solutions.

