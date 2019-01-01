NuStar Energy Stock (NYSE:NS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
NuStar Energy missed estimated earnings by 44.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.34.
Revenue was up $3.06 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 3.56% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NuStar Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.29
|0.26
|0.26
|0.21
|EPS Actual
|0.19
|0.14
|0.16
|0.25
|Revenue Estimate
|424.08M
|370.06M
|382.44M
|377.74M
|Revenue Actual
|409.86M
|417.42M
|412.35M
|427.09M
NuStar Energy (NS) is scheduled to report earnings on November 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 4, 2022 for Q2.
The Actual EPS was $0.15, which missed the estimate of $0.28.
The Actual Revenue was $440.6M, which beat the estimate of $402.2M.
