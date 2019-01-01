ñol

NuStar Energy
(NYSE:NS)
$15.95
0.38[2.44%]
At close: Sep 2
$15.95
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low15.57 - 16.0752 Week High/Low12.84 - 18.05Open / Close15.8 / 15.95Float / Outstanding71.4M / 110.3M
Vol / Avg.383.5K / 563.2KMkt Cap1.8BP/E-50d Avg. Price14.94
Div / Yield1.6/10.28%Payout Ratio-EPS0.2Total Float71.4M

NuStar Energy Stock (NYSE:NS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

NuStar Energy reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Aug 4

EPS

$0.190

Quarterly Revenue

$430.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$430.2M

Earnings Recap

 

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

NuStar Energy missed estimated earnings by 44.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.34.

Revenue was up $3.06 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 3.56% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NuStar Energy's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.29 0.26 0.26 0.21
EPS Actual 0.19 0.14 0.16 0.25
Revenue Estimate 424.08M 370.06M 382.44M 377.74M
Revenue Actual 409.86M 417.42M 412.35M 427.09M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of NuStar Energy using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert

NuStar Energy Questions & Answers

Q
When is NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) reporting earnings?
A

NuStar Energy (NS) is scheduled to report earnings on November 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 4, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.15, which missed the estimate of $0.28.

Q
What were NuStar Energy’s (NYSE:NS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $440.6M, which beat the estimate of $402.2M.

