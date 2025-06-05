Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip Due To Macro Uncertainty – Bearish Signals Flash For BTC

Zinger Key Points
- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is trading 2.1% lower at $3.25 trillion.
- One trader flags a bearish signal suggesting further downside for Bitcoin; another warns that breaking below $106,800 could trigger accelera
The crypto market is under pressure as macro headwinds resurface. The ADP employment report indicates a slowdown in hiring, and renewed tariff uncertainty is shaking investor sentiment.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$102,185.84
|-2.6%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$2,537.69
|-3.3%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$146.23
|-6.1%
|XRP XRP/USD
|$2.13
|-4%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.1747
|-8.1%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00001258
|-5.2%
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume decreasing by 11.3%, with daily active addresses falling by 14.6%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 11,969 to 11,237 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 87.6%.
- Coinglass data reports that 114,092 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours, with a total liquidation value of $334.11 million.
- Glassnode data shows Bitcoin’s largest holders have shifted back to accumulation after a brief distribution phase. All wallet cohorts are buying, with the most aggressive accumulation seen in the 10–100 BTC and sub-1 BTC groups, both hitting the maximum accumulation score of 1.0.
Notable Developments:
Top Losers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Jupiter JUP/USD
|$0.4610
|-14.5%
|Raydium RAY/USD
|$2.06
|-12.6%
|Pepe PEPE/USD
|$0.00001078
|-11.9%
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Kevin has been warning for weeks that Bitcoin is in a critical danger zone below $106,800. He urges traders to avoid overanalyzing and instead approach the market with maximum caution. This is not the time for false optimism, he stressed.
In a follow-up post, Kevin outlined two scenarios:
Bearish case: A breakdown below $100,000–$103,000 could trigger a ~5% drop, aligning with the 0.5 Fib level and the daily super trend.
Bullish case: A reclaim of $106,800 would likely mark a scary but healthy retest, signaling a recovery.
He also flagged a key warning that multiple daily closes below $829 billion on Total 3 (altcoin market cap excluding BTC and ETH) would confirm a broader altcoin breakdown.
Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez pointed out that Bitcoin's MVRV Ratio has slipped below its 200-day SMA, historically a sign of growing bearish momentum and elevated downside risk.
Adding to the cautious tone, Rekt Capital noted Bitcoin is now in a transitional phase, attempting a post-breakout retest of its re-accumulation range. Successfully holding this zone would confirm the shift into a new Price Discovery Uptrend (Phase 2). However, volatile deviations could occur before confirmation.
