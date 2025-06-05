June 5, 2025 3:49 PM 3 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip Due To Macro Uncertainty – Bearish Signals Flash For BTC

by Khyathi Dalal
The crypto market is under pressure as macro headwinds resurface. The ADP employment report indicates a slowdown in hiring, and renewed tariff uncertainty is shaking investor sentiment.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
Bitcoin BTC/USD $102,185.84-2.6%
Ethereum ETH/USD $2,537.69-3.3%
Solana SOL/USD $146.23-6.1%
XRP XRP/USD $2.13-4%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1747-8.1%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001258-5.2%

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume decreasing by 11.3%, with daily active addresses falling by 14.6%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 11,969 to 11,237 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 87.6%.
  • Coinglass data reports that 114,092 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours, with a total liquidation value of $334.11 million.
  • Glassnode data shows Bitcoin’s largest holders have shifted back to accumulation after a brief distribution phase. All wallet cohorts are buying, with the most aggressive accumulation seen in the 10–100 BTC and sub-1 BTC groups, both hitting the maximum accumulation score of 1.0.

Notable Developments:

Top Losers:

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
Jupiter JUP/USD$0.4610-14.5%
Raydium RAY/USD$2.06-12.6%
Pepe PEPE/USD$0.00001078  -11.9%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Kevin has been warning for weeks that Bitcoin is in a critical danger zone below $106,800. He urges traders to avoid overanalyzing and instead approach the market with maximum caution. This is not the time for false optimism, he stressed.

In a follow-up post, Kevin outlined two scenarios:

Bearish case: A breakdown below $100,000–$103,000 could trigger a ~5% drop, aligning with the 0.5 Fib level and the daily super trend.

Bullish case: A reclaim of $106,800 would likely mark a scary but healthy retest, signaling a recovery.

He also flagged a key warning that multiple daily closes below $829 billion on Total 3 (altcoin market cap excluding BTC and ETH) would confirm a broader altcoin breakdown.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez pointed out that Bitcoin's MVRV Ratio has slipped below its 200-day SMA, historically a sign of growing bearish momentum and elevated downside risk.

Adding to the cautious tone, Rekt Capital noted Bitcoin is now in a transitional phase, attempting a post-breakout retest of its re-accumulation range. Successfully holding this zone would confirm the shift into a new Price Discovery Uptrend (Phase 2). However, volatile deviations could occur before confirmation.

Loading...
Loading...

