Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Loads Up On Veracyte, Offloads 3D Systems

On Friday, Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest made significant trades, with Veracyte Inc. VCYT, 3D Systems Corp. DDD, and Avidxchange Holdings Inc. AVDX being the most notable.

The VCYT Trade: Ark Invest’s ARK Innovation ETF ARKK fund made a substantial purchase of Veracyte Inc shares. The fund acquired 30,771 shares, increasing its ETF percentage by 0.0151.

The total value of the shares bought, based on the last close price of $27.46, is approximately $844,971.

Veracyte is a genomic diagnostics company that leverages advanced technologies to improve patient diagnosis and treatment.

The DDD Trade: Ark Invest’s ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ET ARKQ and ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ARKX funds both sold shares of 3D Systems Corp.

The ARKQ fund sold 1,200 shares, while the ARKX fund sold 400 shares, both reducing their ETF percentage by 0.0002.

The total value of the shares sold, based on the last close price of $1.73, is approximately $2,768.

3D Systems Corp is a leading provider of 3D printing solutions. Despite the company’s potential for growth in the expanding 3D printing market, Ark Invest’s decision to sell suggests a strategic shift in their investment approach.

The AVDX Trade: Ark Invest’s ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF fund sold 10,025 shares of Avidxchange Holdings Inc., reducing its ETF percentage by 0.0096.

The total value of the shares sold, based on the last close price of $9.80, is approximately $98,245.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: ChrisStock82 / Shutterstock.com