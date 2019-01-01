ñol

Nurix Therapeutics
(NASDAQ:NRIX)
10.57
1.48[16.28%]
At close: Jun 3
10.05
-0.5200[-4.92%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low9.03 - 10.66
52 Week High/Low7.52 - 37.42
Open / Close9.09 / 10.57
Float / Outstanding36.5M / 45M
Vol / Avg.473.3K / 545.7K
Mkt Cap475.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price11.68
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.95
Total Float36.5M

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Nurix Therapeutics reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 7

EPS

$-0.950

Quarterly Revenue

$9.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$9.6M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Nurix Therapeutics using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
Nurix Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q
When is Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) reporting earnings?
A

Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX) is scheduled to report earnings on July 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 7, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.59, which missed the estimate of $-0.41.

Q
What were Nurix Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:NRIX) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $4.1M, which missed the estimate of $6.3M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.