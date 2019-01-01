Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 7
EPS
$-0.950
Quarterly Revenue
$9.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
$9.6M
Earnings History
Nurix Therapeutics Questions & Answers
When is Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) reporting earnings?
Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX) is scheduled to report earnings on July 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 7, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.59, which missed the estimate of $-0.41.
What were Nurix Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:NRIX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $4.1M, which missed the estimate of $6.3M.
