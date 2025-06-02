Sanofi Expands Rare Immunology Portfolio With Blueprint Buyout

Sanofi SA SNY on Monday agreed to acquire Blueprint Medicines Corporation BPMC.

The acquisition includes a rare immunology disease medicine, Ayvakit/Ayvakyt (avapritinib), approved in the U.S. and the EU, and a promising advanced and early-stage immunology pipeline.

Ayvakit/Ayvakyt is the only approved medicine for advanced and indolent systemic mastocytosis (ASM & ISM), a rare immunology disease, which is characterized by the accumulation and activation of aberrant mast cells in bone marrow, skin, the gastrointestinal tract, and other organs.

The acquisition will also include elenestinib, a next-generation medicine for SM, and BLU-808, a highly selective and potent oral wild-type KIT inhibitor with the potential for immunology diseases.

Sanofi will pay $129.00 per share in cash, representing an equity value of approximately $9.1 billion.

Blueprint shareholders will also receive one contingent value right (CVR), which entitles the holder to two potential milestone payments of $2 and $4 per CVR to achieve future development and regulatory milestones for BLU-808.

The total equity value of the transaction, including potential CVR payments, represents approximately $9.5 billion on a fully diluted basis.

Paul Hudson, CEO of Sanofi, said, “The proposed acquisition of Blueprint Medicines represents a strategic step forward in our rare and immunology portfolios…It complements recent acquisitions of early-stage medicines that remain our main field of interest. Sanofi still retains a sizeable capacity for further acquisitions.”

Ayvakit achieved net revenues of $479 million in 2024 and nearly $150 million in Q1 2025, representing year-on-year growth of more than 60% over Q1 2024.

Sanofi currently expects to complete the acquisition in the third quarter of 2025. The acquisition will not significantly impact Sanofi’s financial guidance for 2025. It is immediately accretive to gross margin and accretive to business operating income and EPS after 2026.

In another development, Sanofi exercised its option to exclusively license Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.’s NRIX STAT6 program on Monday, including the drug development candidate NX-3911, an oral, highly selective STAT6 degrader.

STAT6 (signal transducer and activator of transcription 6) plays a central role in type 2 inflammation, which drives diseases such as atopic dermatitis and asthma.

Under its 2019 collaboration agreement, Nurix will receive a $15 million license extension fee from Sanofi, bringing the total amount received under this collaboration to $127 million.

Nurix is eligible for an additional $465 million in development, regulatory, and commercial milestones associated with the STAT6 program and potential future royalties and retains an option to co-develop and co-promote in the U.S.

Price Action: SNY stock is trading lower by 0.73% to $49.01, BPMC stock is trading higher by 26.8% to $128.50, and NRIX stock is trading lower by 0.28% to $10.60 during the premarket session at last check Monday.

