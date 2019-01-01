Nippon Kayaku Co Ltd manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals. The firm organizes itself into four segments based on product type. The functional chemicals segment, which generates more revenue than any other segment, sells epoxy resins used as flame retardants in electronics, colorants and dyes used in inkjet printers and the manufacture of textiles. The pharmaceuticals segment sells anti-cancer drugs, biological drugs, cardiovascular agents, vitamin compounds, and anti-inflammatory agents. The safety systems segment sells airbag inflators and micro gas generators for seatbelt pretensioners to the automotive industry, both of which are used to protect passengers during an accident. The agrochemicals segment sells insecticides and herbicides. The majority of revenue comes from Asia.