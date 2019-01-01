QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Novation Companies Inc provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in the State of Georgia. Services are performed by medical staff on-site at the company's clients' facilities.

Novation Companies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Novation Companies (NOVC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Novation Companies (OTCPK: NOVC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Novation Companies's (NOVC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Novation Companies.

Q

What is the target price for Novation Companies (NOVC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Novation Companies

Q

Current Stock Price for Novation Companies (NOVC)?

A

The stock price for Novation Companies (OTCPK: NOVC) is $0.0439 last updated Today at 6:28:57 PM.

Q

Does Novation Companies (NOVC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.40 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 29, 2006 to stockholders of record on December 15, 2006.

Q

When is Novation Companies (OTCPK:NOVC) reporting earnings?

A

Novation Companies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Novation Companies (NOVC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Novation Companies.

Q

What sector and industry does Novation Companies (NOVC) operate in?

A

Novation Companies is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.