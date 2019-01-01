ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Inotiv
(NASDAQ:NOTV)
15.92
-0.62[-3.75%]
At close: Jun 3
15.92
00
After Hours: 4:16PM EDT
Day High/Low15.51 - 16.74
52 Week High/Low11.25 - 60.66
Open / Close16.06 / 15.92
Float / Outstanding16.7M / 25.5M
Vol / Avg.109.1K / 277.9K
Mkt Cap406.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price19.19
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.24
Total Float16.7M

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Inotiv reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 12

EPS

$-0.240

Quarterly Revenue

$140.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$140.3M

Earnings Recap

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Inotiv beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.27.

Revenue was up $121.56 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 15.96% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Inotiv's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.13 -0.08 -0.06
EPS Actual -0.16 -0.23 -0.15 -0.06
Revenue Estimate 72.78M 27.30M 21.10M 16.61M
Revenue Actual 84.21M 30.08M 22.89M 18.75M

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.13 -0.08 -0.06
EPS Actual -0.16 -0.23 -0.15 -0.06
Revenue Estimate 72.78M 27.30M 21.10M 16.61M
Revenue Actual 84.21M 30.08M 22.89M 18.75M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Inotiv using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Inotiv Questions & Answers

Q
When is Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) reporting earnings?
A

Inotiv (NOTV) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.03, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Inotiv’s (NASDAQ:NOTV) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $5.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.