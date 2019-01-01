Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Inotiv beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.27.
Revenue was up $121.56 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 15.96% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Inotiv's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.04
|-0.13
|-0.08
|-0.06
|EPS Actual
|-0.16
|-0.23
|-0.15
|-0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|72.78M
|27.30M
|21.10M
|16.61M
|Revenue Actual
|84.21M
|30.08M
|22.89M
|18.75M
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.04
|-0.13
|-0.08
|-0.06
|EPS Actual
|-0.16
|-0.23
|-0.15
|-0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|72.78M
|27.30M
|21.10M
|16.61M
|Revenue Actual
|84.21M
|30.08M
|22.89M
|18.75M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Inotiv using advanced sorting and filters.
Inotiv Questions & Answers
Inotiv (NOTV) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q2.
The Actual EPS was $0.03, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $5.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.