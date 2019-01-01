Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Inotiv beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.27.

Revenue was up $121.56 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 15.96% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Inotiv's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.13 -0.08 -0.06 EPS Actual -0.16 -0.23 -0.15 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 72.78M 27.30M 21.10M 16.61M Revenue Actual 84.21M 30.08M 22.89M 18.75M

