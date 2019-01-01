Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) was reported by BTIG on May 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $25.00 expecting NOMD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.77% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) was provided by BTIG, and Nomad Foods maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Nomad Foods, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Nomad Foods was filed on May 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Nomad Foods (NOMD) rating was a maintained with a price target of $32.00 to $25.00. The current price Nomad Foods (NOMD) is trading at is $20.53, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
