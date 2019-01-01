Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Nomad Foods beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.4.

Revenue was down $30.35 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.71% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nomad Foods's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.35 0.38 0.47 EPS Actual 0.38 0.41 0.48 0.57 Revenue Estimate 800.53M 691.69M 708.38M 841.22M Revenue Actual 805.24M 706.81M 717.70M 853.05M

