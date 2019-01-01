ñol

Nomad Foods
(NYSE:NOMD)
20.53
-0.37[-1.77%]
At close: Jun 3
20.56
0.0300[0.15%]
After Hours: 4:31PM EDT
Day High/Low20.55 - 20.89
52 Week High/Low17.3 - 31.85
Open / Close20.89 / 20.56
Float / Outstanding144.2M / 174M
Vol / Avg.241.8K / 1.2M
Mkt Cap3.6B
P/E18.21
50d Avg. Price20.62
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.32
Total Float144.2M

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Nomad Foods reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 11

EPS

$0.480

Quarterly Revenue

$822.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$732.9M

Earnings Recap

 

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Nomad Foods beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.4.

Revenue was down $30.35 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.71% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nomad Foods's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.36 0.35 0.38 0.47
EPS Actual 0.38 0.41 0.48 0.57
Revenue Estimate 800.53M 691.69M 708.38M 841.22M
Revenue Actual 805.24M 706.81M 717.70M 853.05M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Nomad Foods using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Nomad Foods Questions & Answers

Q
When is Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) reporting earnings?
A

Nomad Foods (NOMD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.27, which beat the estimate of $0.21.

Q
What were Nomad Foods’s (NYSE:NOMD) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $540.6M, which beat the estimate of $509.5M.

