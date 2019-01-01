National Retail Props (NYSE:NNN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 3
EPS
$0.770
Quarterly Revenue
$190.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$190.3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of National Retail Props using advanced sorting and filters.
National Retail Props Questions & Answers
When is National Retail Props (NYSE:NNN) reporting earnings?
National Retail Props (NNN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for National Retail Props (NYSE:NNN)?
The Actual EPS was $0.64, which beat the estimate of $0.35.
What were National Retail Props’s (NYSE:NNN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $145.6M, which beat the estimate of $142.8M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.