This Dave Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names.

Jefferies analyst Christopher LeFemina initiated coverage on Core Natural Resources, In c. CNR with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $93. Core Natural Resources shares closed at $92.36 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

JP Morgan analyst Cory Carpenter initiated coverage on Oddity Tech Ltd . ODD with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $55. ODDITY Tech shares closed at $46.87 on Thursday.

Baird analyst Jeffrey Meuler initiated coverage on Zillow Group, Inc . ZG with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $88. Zillow shares closed at $80.93 on Thursday.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi initiated coverage on Dave Inc . DAVE with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $120. Dave shares closed at $96.94 on Thursday.

Evercore ISI Group analyst James Kammert initiated coverage on NNN REIT, Inc. NNN with an In-Line rating and announced a price target of $42. NNN REIT shares closed at $39.69 on Thursday.

