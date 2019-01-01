National Retail Props (NYSE:NNN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for National Retail Props
The latest price target for National Retail Props (NYSE: NNN) was reported by RBC Capital on May 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $45.00 expecting NNN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.88% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for National Retail Props (NYSE: NNN) was provided by RBC Capital, and National Retail Props maintained their sector perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of National Retail Props, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for National Retail Props was filed on May 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 4, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest National Retail Props (NNN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $47.00 to $45.00. The current price National Retail Props (NNN) is trading at is $43.32, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
