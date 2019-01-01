Navios Maritime Hldgs (NYSE:NM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Navios Maritime Hldgs (NYSE:NM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 07:45 AM.

Earnings

Navios Maritime Hldgs reported an EPS of $0.62.

Revenue was up $10.84 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $2.07 which was followed by a 24.68% increase in the share price the next day.

