NutraLife Biosciences Inc is a United States-based manufacturer and distributor of nutraceutical, dietary, wellness and other products, such as sanitizer products. It manufactures and distributes private label and branded products. The company's private label products include CBD-infused oral sprays, tinctures, pet drops, pain balms, and face creams, and nutraceutical oral spray products for sleep support and weight loss packaged under the customer's brand names. The company branded products include NutraHemp CBD products including oral sprays, tinctures, pet drops, pain balms, and face creams, and NutraSpray oral spray products for sleep support and an appetite suppressant.