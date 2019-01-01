QQQ
Range
0.09 - 0.09
Vol / Avg.
28K/39K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.17
Mkt Cap
15.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.09
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
168.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
NutraLife Biosciences Inc is a United States-based manufacturer and distributor of nutraceutical, dietary, wellness and other products, such as sanitizer products. It manufactures and distributes private label and branded products. The company's private label products include CBD-infused oral sprays, tinctures, pet drops, pain balms, and face creams, and nutraceutical oral spray products for sleep support and weight loss packaged under the customer's brand names. The company branded products include NutraHemp CBD products including oral sprays, tinctures, pet drops, pain balms, and face creams, and NutraSpray oral spray products for sleep support and an appetite suppressant.

NutraLife Biosciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NutraLife Biosciences (NLBS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NutraLife Biosciences (OTCPK: NLBS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are NutraLife Biosciences's (NLBS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NutraLife Biosciences.

Q

What is the target price for NutraLife Biosciences (NLBS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NutraLife Biosciences

Q

Current Stock Price for NutraLife Biosciences (NLBS)?

A

The stock price for NutraLife Biosciences (OTCPK: NLBS) is $0.09 last updated Today at 4:25:13 PM.

Q

Does NutraLife Biosciences (NLBS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NutraLife Biosciences.

Q

When is NutraLife Biosciences (OTCPK:NLBS) reporting earnings?

A

NutraLife Biosciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NutraLife Biosciences (NLBS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NutraLife Biosciences.

Q

What sector and industry does NutraLife Biosciences (NLBS) operate in?

A

NutraLife Biosciences is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.