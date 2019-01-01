QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Auto Components
Nifco Inc manufactures and sells a variety of plastic components. The automotive components division of the company includes parts for fuel tanks, engines, interiors, exteriors, and electrical components. It also offers Home solutions and Fashion related products such as Damper, Cord Lock, Magnet Latch and Push Latch among others.

Nifco Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nifco (NIFCY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nifco (OTCPK: NIFCY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nifco's (NIFCY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nifco.

Q

What is the target price for Nifco (NIFCY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nifco

Q

Current Stock Price for Nifco (NIFCY)?

A

The stock price for Nifco (OTCPK: NIFCY) is $14.93 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 16:06:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nifco (NIFCY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 16, 2009 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Nifco (OTCPK:NIFCY) reporting earnings?

A

Nifco does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nifco (NIFCY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nifco.

Q

What sector and industry does Nifco (NIFCY) operate in?

A

Nifco is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.