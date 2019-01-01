QQQ
Range
1.01 - 1.04
Vol / Avg.
61.3K/7.7K
Div / Yield
0.03/2.84%
52 Wk
0 - 2
Mkt Cap
2.6B
Payout Ratio
72.99
Open
1.03
P/E
25.57
Shares
2.6B
Outstanding
Nickel Mines Ltd is engaged in acquiring, exploring, and developing nickel projects. The company owns an interest in hengjaya mines. The company has two segments namely Nickel ore mining and Rotary Kiln Electric Furnace (RKEF) Projects.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nickel Mines Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nickel Mines (NICMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nickel Mines (OTCPK: NICMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nickel Mines's (NICMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nickel Mines.

Q

What is the target price for Nickel Mines (NICMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nickel Mines

Q

Current Stock Price for Nickel Mines (NICMF)?

A

The stock price for Nickel Mines (OTCPK: NICMF) is $1.01 last updated Today at 5:03:33 PM.

Q

Does Nickel Mines (NICMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nickel Mines.

Q

When is Nickel Mines (OTCPK:NICMF) reporting earnings?

A

Nickel Mines does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nickel Mines (NICMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nickel Mines.

Q

What sector and industry does Nickel Mines (NICMF) operate in?

A

Nickel Mines is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.