NICE (NASDAQ:NICE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 05:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

NICE beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $1.8 versus an estimate of $1.71.

Revenue was up $70.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.02% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NICE's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.70 1.58 1.51 1.49 EPS Actual 1.73 1.68 1.57 1.54 Revenue Estimate 496.06M 465.75M 450.29M 450.84M Revenue Actual 515.47M 494.41M 458.86M 456.95M

