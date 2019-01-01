Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$0.280
Quarterly Revenue
$271.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$271.8M
Earnings History
Natural Grocers Questions & Answers
When is Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC) reporting earnings?
Natural Grocers (NGVC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.03, which missed the estimate of $0.12.
What were Natural Grocers’s (NYSE:NGVC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $194.7M, which missed the estimate of $196.3M.
