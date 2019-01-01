Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Natural Grocers
Natural Grocers Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Natural Grocers (NYSE: NGVC) was reported by Wolfe Research on October 9, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $14.00 expecting NGVC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -20.54% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Natural Grocers (NYSE: NGVC) was provided by Wolfe Research, and Natural Grocers initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Natural Grocers, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Natural Grocers was filed on October 9, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 9, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Natural Grocers (NGVC) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $14.00. The current price Natural Grocers (NGVC) is trading at is $17.62, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
