NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NGM) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $29.00 expecting NGM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 99.59% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NGM) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and NGM Biopharmaceuticals maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for NGM Biopharmaceuticals was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $34.00 to $29.00. The current price NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) is trading at is $14.53, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
