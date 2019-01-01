NGK Spark Plug Co Ltd is a producer of spark plugs for internal combustion engines in the automotive industry and various ceramic products and tools. Under its two brands NGK Spark Plugs and NTK Technical Ceramics, the company produces spark plugs, glow plugs, sensors, semiconductor packages, cutting tools, medical products, and fine ceramics. NGK's largest end markets are Asia including Japan, North America, and Europe. The company produces in Japan and Brazil, while subsidiaries across the globe assemble and sell parts in their respective regions. The automotive components division generates the lion's share of sales for NGK Spark Plug.