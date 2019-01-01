ñol

National Grid
(NYSE:NGG)
70.90
-2.60[-3.54%]
At close: Jun 3
70.88
-0.0200[-0.03%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low70.8 - 71.68
52 Week High/Low59.53 - 80.2
Open / Close71.42 / 70.88
Float / Outstanding- / 729.3M
Vol / Avg.214.4K / 400.6K
Mkt Cap51.7B
P/E19.53
50d Avg. Price75.82
Div / Yield3.25/4.42%
Payout Ratio82.19
EPS-
Total Float-

National Grid (NYSE:NGG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

National Grid reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 19

EPS

$0.890

Quarterly Revenue

$25.2B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of National Grid using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

National Grid Questions & Answers

Q
When is National Grid (NYSE:NGG) reporting earnings?
A

National Grid (NGG) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 19, 2022 for FY.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for National Grid (NYSE:NGG)?
A

National Grid (NGG) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on June 8, 2021 for FY and the Actual EPS was $0.62, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were National Grid’s (NYSE:NGG) revenues?
A

National Grid (NGG) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on June 8, 2021 for FY and the Actual Revenue was $19.8B, which beat the estimate of $0K.

