Broadcom, Oracle, Netflix, And More: 5 Stocks Investors Couldn't Stop Buzzing About This Week

Retail investors talked up five hot stocks this week (Dec. 8 to Dec. 12) on X and Reddit's r/WallStreetBets, driven by earnings, retail hype, AI buzz, and corporate news flow.

The stocks, Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) , Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) , Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) , Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) , and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:TSLA) , spanning semiconductors, AI, software, streaming, and automotive, reflected diverse retail interests.

Broadcom

AVGO dominated headlines with its fiscal fourth quarter earnings release on Dec. 11, reporting record revenue of $18 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $1.95, beating estimates amid surging AI demand—AI revenue grew 74% YoY to $6.5 billion, with custom chips and networking backlog hitting $73 billion for the next 18 months. However, the stock fell as investors focused heavily on disappointing guidance regarding shrinking gross margins and a sharply higher tax rate for fiscal 2026.

Some retail investors also flagged AVGO’s valuation, apart from its profitability hurdles, as a reason for the sell-off.

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $138.10 to $414.61, trading around $388 to $407 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 75.17% year-to-date and 124.94% over the year.

The stock had a stronger price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor value ranking, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings. Other performance details are available here.

Oracle

ORCL reported fiscal second quarter 2026 earnings on Dec. 10, posting total revenue of $16.1 billion and cloud revenues of $8.0 billion, alongside a massive 438% surge in remaining performance obligations to $523 billion on AI demand from clients like OpenAI and Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) . Chairman and CTO Larry Ellison said his company will purchase chips from any producer, dubbing the policy “chip neutrality.” Meanwhile, the firm forecasted a $15 billion increase in capital expenditures for fiscal 2026 to fulfill the backlog, along with an additional $4 billion in sales by fiscal 2027 amid faster backlog conversion.

Some retail investors were still bullish on ORCL after its earnings.

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $118.86 to $345.72, trading around $197 to $200 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 19.77% year-to-date and 13.42% over the year.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings showed that the stock had a stronger price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a solid quality ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

Netflix

NFLX shook up Hollywood by announcing on Dec. 5 its $82.7 billion acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery Inc.‘s (NASDAQ:WBD) studios and streaming assets, aiming to bolster content firepower amid streaming wars, with projected $2-3 billion in initial synergies but sparking immediate backlash over regulatory hurdles, debt load, and integration risks. The deal faced a hostile $108 billion counterbid from Paramount Skydance Corp. (NASDAQ:PSKY) by Dec. 8, escalating to a shareholder lawsuit against Netflix on Dec. 9.

Retail investors were bullish on NFLX regardless of the bidding war.

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $82.11 to $134.12, trading around $94 to $97 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 6.11% year-to-date and 1.65% over the year.

The stock had a weaker price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a solid quality ranking, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings. Other performance details are available here.

Carvana

CVNA dominated headlines with its S&P 500 inclusion announced on Dec. 5—effective Dec. 22—sparking an explosive rally. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve cut the rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, further boosting the stock.

Some investors raised doubts about the S&P 500’s inclusion of CVNA.

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $148.25 to $475.00, trading around $472 to $474 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 136.89% YTD and 90.79% over the year.

According to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, it was maintaining a stronger price trend over short, medium, and long terms, with a poor value ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

Microsoft

MSFT kicked off with its annual shareholders meeting on Dec. 5, approving the 2026 Stock Plan, re-electing 12 directors, ratifying Deloitte as auditor, and greenlighting executive compensation amid ESG scrutiny. CEO Satya Nadella announced a landmark $23 billion AI investment push, including $17.5 billion in India—its largest Asia commitment—for cloud infrastructure and skilling 20 million by 2030, plus $5.4 billion in Canada for Azure capacity online by late 2026, alongside a $0.91/share dividend payout on Dec. 11.

A few retail investors were excited about the dividends they received.

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $344.79 to $555.45, trading around $483 to $485 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 15.50% year-to-date but 7.54% higher over the year.

It maintains a stronger price trend over the long term and a weak trend in the short and medium terms, with a strong growth score, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings. Additional performance details are available here.

Retail focus blended meme-driven narrative with earnings outlook and corporate news flow, as the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq largely witnessed positive market action during the week.

