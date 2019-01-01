Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 19
EPS
$3.530
Quarterly Revenue
$7.9B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$7.9B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Netflix using advanced sorting and filters.
Netflix Questions & Answers
When is Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) reporting earnings?
Netflix (NFLX) is scheduled to report earnings on July 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 19, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)?
The Actual EPS was $0.15, which hit the estimate of $0.15.
What were Netflix’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2.8B, which beat the estimate of $2.8B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.