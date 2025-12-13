Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

Markets rallied to fresh record highs this week as investors reacted to the Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 notching new all-time highs. The Fed's pivot reinforced hopes of a soft landing, with traders rotating into rate-sensitive and cyclical sectors. However, the Nasdaq Composite underperformed, dragged lower by weakness in tech and AI-linked names that had previously led the 2023–2024 rally.

Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) was among the week's biggest losers, plunging after posting weaker-than-expected cloud revenue and issuing cautious AI spending commentary, stoking broader concerns about valuation and capital expenditure in the tech sector. The sell-off rippled through other AI stocks, dimming enthusiasm just as the Fed's rate cut should have been a tailwind for growth names. Despite this, investors still expect multiple cuts in 2026, which could reignite risk appetite.

Elsewhere, drama in the media sector intensified as Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD), Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA), and Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) became entangled in deal rumors and strategic pivots. WBD shares slid amid reports of renewed M&A interest and content licensing struggles, while General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) quietly posted another record high, continuing its breakout run. The divergence between old-economy names like GM and high-growth tech stocks underlines the ongoing shift in investor sentiment.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Hunting For The Next Nvidia? IonQ, D-Wave Or Rigetti Could Be Your Stock", by Erica Kollmann, reports that Mizuho Securities initiated coverage on IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ), Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) with Outperform ratings, arguing quantum computing could follow a growth path similar to GPUs and scale into a multibillion-dollar market — though revenue remains early and volatile, these plays are seen as long-term "next Nvidia" candidates.

"Adobe Reports Better-Than-Expected Q4 Earnings: Details", by Erica Kollmann, reports that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) posted fourth-quarter earnings of $5.50 per share on $6.19 billion in revenue, both above analyst expectations of $5.39 EPS and $6.11 billion, as its Digital Media and Experience segments grew year-over-year and subscription revenue climbed, reflecting continued adoption of its creative and AI-enhanced software.

"Broadcom Stock Boosted By Q4 Earnings Beat, AI Revenue Surge: ‘We See Momentum Continuing In Q1'", by Adam Eckert, reports that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) topped Q4 estimates with $18.02 billion in revenue and $1.95 EPS, driven by a 74% AI semiconductor sales surge, and guided Q1 revenue to about $19.1 billion as CEO Hock Tan said AI momentum should continue, supported by strong cash flow and a 10% dividend increase.

The Bears

"Oracle Q2 Shock Wipes $33 Billion From Larry Ellison's Fortune — Puts Paramount's Warner Bid In Spotlight", by Chris Katje, reports that Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) shares slumped after mixed fiscal Q2 results left revenue slightly below expectations even as adjusted earnings beat, dragging co-founder Larry Ellison's net worth by about $30+ billion amid the stock's drop and drawing attention to his financial backing of Paramount's (NASDAQ:PARA) hostile bid for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD).

"Carnival, Norwegian, Royal Caribbean Stocks Sink 20% — JPMorgan Says No Iceberg Ahead", by Surbhi Jain, reports that Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) and Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) shares have slid more than 20% since late September amid fear-driven selling, but JPMorgan says fundamentals remain intact with strong bookings and pricing trends, suggesting the sell-off may reflect panic rather than a real downturn.

"GameStop Stock Slides On Q3 Earnings: EPS Beat, Revenue Miss Despite Collectibles Growth", by Adam Eckert, reports that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) stock fell after the company posted third-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.03, topping expectations, but reported revenue of $1.03 billion, slightly below consensus as collectible sales grew but overall demand remained soft.

