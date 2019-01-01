National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$1.680
Quarterly Revenue
$701.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$701.7M
Earnings History
National Fuel Gas Questions & Answers
When is National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) reporting earnings?
National Fuel Gas (NFG) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)?
The Actual EPS was $0.69, which beat the estimate of $0.68.
What were National Fuel Gas’s (NYSE:NFG) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $348.4M, which missed the estimate of $374M.
