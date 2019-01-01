National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for National Fuel Gas
National Fuel Gas Questions & Answers
The latest price target for National Fuel Gas (NYSE: NFG) was reported by Raymond James on April 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $76.00 expecting NFG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.24% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for National Fuel Gas (NYSE: NFG) was provided by Raymond James, and National Fuel Gas maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of National Fuel Gas, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for National Fuel Gas was filed on April 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest National Fuel Gas (NFG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $69.00 to $76.00. The current price National Fuel Gas (NFG) is trading at is $73.61, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
