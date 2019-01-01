New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for New Fortress Energy
New Fortress Energy Questions & Answers
The latest price target for New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) was reported by Stifel on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $60.00 expecting NFE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.36% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) was provided by Stifel, and New Fortress Energy maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of New Fortress Energy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for New Fortress Energy was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest New Fortress Energy (NFE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $68.00 to $60.00. The current price New Fortress Energy (NFE) is trading at is $49.44, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
