Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$0.300
Quarterly Revenue
$36.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$38.6M
Earnings History
Northfield Bancorp Questions & Answers
When is Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) reporting earnings?
Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK)?
The Actual EPS was $0.18, which beat the estimate of $0.16.
What were Northfield Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:NFBK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $26.9M, which missed the estimate of $27.7M.
