Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Northfield Bancorp
Northfield Bancorp Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ: NFBK) was reported by DA Davidson on December 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $19.00 expecting NFBK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 46.38% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ: NFBK) was provided by DA Davidson, and Northfield Bancorp downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Northfield Bancorp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Northfield Bancorp was filed on December 15, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 15, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $20.00 to $19.00. The current price Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) is trading at is $12.98, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
