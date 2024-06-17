Lennar, La-Z-Boy And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Lennar Corporation LEN to report quarterly earnings at $3.24 per share on revenue of $8.52 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Lennar shares gained 0.04% to close at $155.10 on Friday.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc . NFBK approved a new $10 million stock repurchase program. Northfield Bancorp shares declined 2.5% to close at $7.79 on Friday.

Analysts are expecting La-Z-Boy Incorporated LZB to post quarterly earnings at 70 cents per share on revenue of $516.44 million. The company will release earnings after the markets close. La-Z-Boy shares gained 1.2% to $34.13 in premarket trading.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc . RRGB filed for a prospective mixed-shelf offering of up to $75 million. Red Robin shares fell 2.51% to close at $7.76 on Friday.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc . RRGB filed for a prospective mixed-shelf offering of up to $75 million. Red Robin shares fell 2.51% to close at $7.76 on Friday.

