Lennar, La-Z-Boy And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Lennar Corporation LEN to report quarterly earnings at $3.24 per share on revenue of $8.52 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Lennar shares gained 0.04% to close at $155.10 on Friday.
- Northfield Bancorp, Inc. NFBK approved a new $10 million stock repurchase program. Northfield Bancorp shares declined 2.5% to close at $7.79 on Friday.
- Analysts are expecting La-Z-Boy Incorporated LZB to post quarterly earnings at 70 cents per share on revenue of $516.44 million. The company will release earnings after the markets close. La-Z-Boy shares gained 1.2% to $34.13 in premarket trading.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. RRGB filed for a prospective mixed-shelf offering of up to $75 million. Red Robin shares fell 2.51% to close at $7.76 on Friday.
- Analysts expect Quantum Corporation QMCO to post quarterly earnings at 1 cent per share on revenue of $89.80 million after the closing bell. Quantum shares gained 4.4% to $0.6150 in premarket trading.
