US Stock Futures Higher; Dow Futures Surge 500 Points

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Nasdaq Composite gained around 150 in the previous session. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.75% last week.

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for May is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET, while data on existing home sales for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 514 points to 30,383.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 72 points to 3,747.75. Futures for the Nasdaq index gained 248.75 points to 11,545.50.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 1.3% to trade at $115.64 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 2.1% to trade at $111.85 a barrel.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 88,054,080 with around 1,038,380 deaths. India reported a total of at least 43,320,840 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 31,756,110 cases.

European markets were higher today. The STOXX Europe 600 Index climbed 1.1%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.6% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.5%. The French CAC 40 Index climbed 1.6%, while German DAX gained 1.3%. The Euro Area recorded a current account gap of EUR 5.4 billion in April versus a year-ago surplus of EUR 32.3 billion.

Asian markets traded mostly higher today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.84%, China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.26% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 1.87%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.4%, while India’s S&P BSE Sensex jumped 2.1%.



Keybanc maintained EMCOR Group, Inc. EME with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $146 to $125.

EMCOR shares fell 0.2% to close at $96.26 on Friday.

Mondelez International, Inc. MDLZ agreed to acquire Clif Bar & Company for $2.9 billion plus additional contingent earnout consideration.

agreed to acquire Clif Bar & Company for $2.9 billion plus additional contingent earnout consideration. Indonesian President Joko Widodo has been in talks with Tesla Inc TSLA , Ford Motor Co F and other carmakers to set up manufacturing facilities in the Southeast Asian country, CNBC reported, citing Widodo.

has been in talks with , and other carmakers to set up manufacturing facilities in the Southeast Asian country, CNBC reported, citing Widodo. Two former Tesla Inc TSLA employees have sued the electric vehicle company over not providing the required advance notice to lay off about 10% of its workforce, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing a lawsuit.

employees have sued the electric vehicle company over not providing the required advance notice to lay off about 10% of its workforce, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing a lawsuit. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. NFBK reported a new $45 million stock buyback program.

