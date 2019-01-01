|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of NEXON Co (OTCPK: NEXOY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for NEXON Co.
There is no analysis for NEXON Co
The stock price for NEXON Co (OTCPK: NEXOY) is $21.265 last updated Today at 6:33:26 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for NEXON Co.
NEXON Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for NEXON Co.
NEXON Co is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.