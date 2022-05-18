Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund Scoops 5% Stake In Nintendo

- Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) scooped a 5.01% stake in Nintendo Co, Ltd NTDOY, Reuters reports.
- PIF has also launched its own video game and e-sports company, Savvy Gaming.
- Also Read: Nintendo Declares 10-1 Stock Split After Posting 4% Sales Decline In FY22, Weaker Guidance
- PIF invested in video game companies Nexon Co Ltd NEXOY, Capcom Co Ltd CCOEY, and Tecmo Koei Holdings Co Ltd TKHCF.
- PIF, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is an anchor investor in Softbank Group Corp SFTBY SFTBF $100 billion Vision Fund.
- PIF also procured a stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc ATVI.
- Price Action: NTDOY shares traded higher by 3.71% at $57.62 on the last check Wednesday.
- photo via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.