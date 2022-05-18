QQQ
Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund Scoops 5% Stake In Nintendo

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 18, 2022 12:46 PM | 1 min read
  • Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) scooped a 5.01% stake in Nintendo Co, Ltd NTDOYReuters reports.
  • PIF has also launched its own video game and e-sports company, Savvy Gaming.
  • Also Read: Nintendo Declares 10-1 Stock Split After Posting 4% Sales Decline In FY22, Weaker Guidance
  • PIF invested in video game companies Nexon Co Ltd NEXOYCapcom Co Ltd CCOEY, and Tecmo Koei Holdings Co Ltd TKHCF.
  • PIF, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is an anchor investor in Softbank Group Corp SFTBY SFTBF $100 billion Vision Fund.
  • PIF also procured a stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc ATVI.
  • Price Action: NTDOY shares traded higher by 3.71% at $57.62 on the last check Wednesday.
  • photo via Wikimedia Commons

