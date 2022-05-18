Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund Scoops 5% Stake In Nintendo

by

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) scooped a 5.01% stake in Nintendo Co, Ltd NTDOY , Reuters reports.

PIF has also launched its own video game and e-sports company, Savvy Gaming.

. Also Read: Nintendo Declares 10-1 Stock Split After Posting 4% Sales Decline In FY22, Weaker Guidance

PIF invested in video game companies Nexon Co Ltd NEXOY, Capcom Co Ltd CCOEY, and Tecmo Koei Holdings Co Ltd TKHCF.

, , and . PIF, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is an anchor investor in Softbank Group Corp SFTBY SFTBF $100 billion Vision Fund.

$100 billion Vision Fund. PIF also procured a stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc ATVI .

. Price Action: NTDOY shares traded higher by 3.71% at $57.62 on the last check Wednesday.

photo via Wikimedia Commons

