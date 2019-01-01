Nexa Res (NYSE:NEXA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$0.620
Quarterly Revenue
$722.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$722.1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Nexa Res using advanced sorting and filters.
Nexa Res Questions & Answers
When is Nexa Res (NYSE:NEXA) reporting earnings?
Nexa Res (NEXA) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nexa Res (NYSE:NEXA)?
The Actual EPS was $0.72, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Nexa Res’s (NYSE:NEXA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $625.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.