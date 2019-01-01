QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
69.8 - 72.97
Vol / Avg.
336.6K/477.5K
Div / Yield
2.69/3.80%
52 Wk
63.5 - 88.8
Mkt Cap
6.1B
Payout Ratio
146.89
Open
70.1
P/E
40.05
EPS
-0.15
Shares
83.9M
Outstanding
NextEra Energy Partners LP is formed to acquire, manage and own contracted clean energy projects. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The renewable energy projects are fully contracted, use industry technology and are in regions that are favorable for generating energy from the wind and sun. Its natural gas pipelines in the portfolio are all strategically located, serving power producers and municipalities in South Texas, processing plants and producers in the Eagle Ford Shale, and commercial and industrial customers in the Houston area. Renewable energy sales generate maximum revenue for the company.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.310-0.120 -0.4300
REV404.800M232.000M-172.800M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

NextEra Energy Partners Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NextEra Energy Partners's (NEP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NextEra Energy Partners.

Q

What is the target price for NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) stock?

A

The latest price target for NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) was reported by Wells Fargo on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 93.00 expecting NEP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.87% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)?

A

The stock price for NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) is $72.73 last updated Today at 6:39:07 PM.

Q

Does NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.71 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2022.

Q

When is NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) reporting earnings?

A

NextEra Energy Partners’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NextEra Energy Partners.

Q

What sector and industry does NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) operate in?

A

NextEra Energy Partners is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.