NextEra Energy Partners
(NYSE:NEP)
74.67
-0.46[-0.61%]
At close: Jun 3
74.67
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low73.91 - 75.06
52 Week High/Low61.31 - 88.8
Open / Close74.55 / 74.67
Float / Outstanding82.9M / 83.9M
Vol / Avg.527.7K / 499.5K
Mkt Cap6.3B
P/E90.52
50d Avg. Price72.61
Div / Yield2.93/3.90%
Payout Ratio324.4
EPS1.72
Total Float82.9M

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Outperform

Highest Price Target1

$93.00

Lowest Price Target1

$78.00

Consensus Price Target1

$72.17

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
12001

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Credit Suisse
  • Morgan Stanley
  • Keybanc
  • Raymond James
  • RBC Capital

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

NextEra Energy Partners Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)?
A

The latest price target for NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) was reported by Credit Suisse on April 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $78.00 expecting NEP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.46% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)?
A

The latest analyst rating for NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) was provided by Credit Suisse, and NextEra Energy Partners maintained their outperform rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of NextEra Energy Partners, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for NextEra Energy Partners was filed on April 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 27, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) rating was a maintained with a price target of $87.00 to $78.00. The current price NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) is trading at is $74.67, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

