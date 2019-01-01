NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners
NextEra Energy Partners Questions & Answers
The latest price target for NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) was reported by Credit Suisse on April 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $78.00 expecting NEP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.46% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) was provided by Credit Suisse, and NextEra Energy Partners maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of NextEra Energy Partners, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for NextEra Energy Partners was filed on April 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) rating was a maintained with a price target of $87.00 to $78.00. The current price NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) is trading at is $74.67, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.