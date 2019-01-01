NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

NextEra Energy Partners beat estimated earnings by 364.86%, reporting an EPS of $1.72 versus an estimate of $0.37.

Revenue was up $35.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.43 which was followed by a 2.64% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NextEra Energy Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.60 0.61 0.29 EPS Actual -0.12 0.24 -0.96 2.66 Revenue Estimate 404.80M 343.20M 348.11M 308.35M Revenue Actual 232.00M 252.00M 253.00M 246.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.