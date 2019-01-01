ñol

NextEra Energy Partners
(NYSE:NEP)
74.67
-0.46[-0.61%]
At close: Jun 3
74.67
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low73.91 - 75.06
52 Week High/Low61.31 - 88.8
Open / Close74.55 / 74.67
Float / Outstanding82.9M / 83.9M
Vol / Avg.527.7K / 499.5K
Mkt Cap6.3B
P/E90.52
50d Avg. Price72.61
Div / Yield2.93/3.90%
Payout Ratio324.4
EPS1.72
Total Float82.9M

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

NextEra Energy Partners reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 21

EPS

$1.720

Quarterly Revenue

$281M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$281M

Earnings Recap

 

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

NextEra Energy Partners beat estimated earnings by 364.86%, reporting an EPS of $1.72 versus an estimate of $0.37.

Revenue was up $35.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.43 which was followed by a 2.64% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NextEra Energy Partners's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.31 0.60 0.61 0.29
EPS Actual -0.12 0.24 -0.96 2.66
Revenue Estimate 404.80M 343.20M 348.11M 308.35M
Revenue Actual 232.00M 252.00M 253.00M 246.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

NextEra Energy Partners Questions & Answers

Q
When is NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) reporting earnings?
A

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) is scheduled to report earnings on July 22, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.24, which missed the estimate of $0.40.

Q
What were NextEra Energy Partners’s (NYSE:NEP) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $204M, which missed the estimate of $233.7M.

