NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
NextEra Energy Partners beat estimated earnings by 364.86%, reporting an EPS of $1.72 versus an estimate of $0.37.
Revenue was up $35.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.43 which was followed by a 2.64% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NextEra Energy Partners's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.31
|0.60
|0.61
|0.29
|EPS Actual
|-0.12
|0.24
|-0.96
|2.66
|Revenue Estimate
|404.80M
|343.20M
|348.11M
|308.35M
|Revenue Actual
|232.00M
|252.00M
|253.00M
|246.00M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
